Year of the Nurse spotlights Kelly Schelts at Bayhealth Emergency Center

Delaware News Desk

Year of the Nurse is shining the spotlight on Bayhealth Emergency Center, Smyrna Clinical Coordinator Kelly Schelts.

“It’s not what I do, it’s what I am,” said Schelts, who has been a nurse for 28 years and joined Bayhealth in 2008. “This is what I was supposed to do. I got accepted into nursing school before I graduated high school.”

As a clinical coordinator at Bayhealth’s Emergency Center in Smyrna, Schelts also sees patients.

“I’ve been working in an emergency department for 14 years and the one thing I love is that you never know what’s coming through the door,” she said. “The greatest thing about emergency medicine is that it keeps you on your toes, and it’s an adventure every day.”

Schelts said the trait of genuine compassion is what she considers to be her superpower.

“I try to make sure that I see things from the patient’s point of view,” she said. “The people who come in are not in a good place. They are injured or sick, their families are affected as well. In those situations, they need someone to realize and understand what is going on in their world. It truly makes a difference.”

A recent moment where Schelts said she was reminded of her love for nursing was when she assisted with the delivery of a baby.

“I have not delivered many babies, that is not generally something emergency nurses look forward to,” she said “A birth at a free-standing emergency center isn’t an ideal situation but it was the highlight of my year because it was fun and rewarding.”

When asked what message she would like to send to her fellow nurses, Schelts said to “always be the kind of nurse who you would like to work with.”

