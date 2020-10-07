Nighttime closures on Glenwood Avenue for paving

Delaware News Desk

The Delaware Department of Transportation announced the nighttime closure of Route 6 and Route 300/Glenwood Avenue between U.S. Highway 13 southbound and Main Street, Smyrna, from 10 p.m. Oct. 15 to 5 a.m. Oct. 16 and from 10 p.m. Oct. 19 to 5 a.m. Oct. 20, for paving.

Truck traffic will take Carter Road and return to Glenwood Avenue.

Motorists will take Main Street to Duck Creek Parkway to U.S. 13 and return to Glenwood Avenue.

Detour signage will be posted.