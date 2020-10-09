Artisans' Bank joins nationwide effort to prevent scams #BanksNeverAskThat Anti-Phishing Campaign

Delaware News Desk

This month, during National Cybersecurity Awareness Month, Artisans' Bank joined the American Bankers Association and other banks across the nation in launching a first-of-its-kind, industry-wide campaign to educate consumers about the persistent threat of phishing scams.

The FTC estimates that consumers lost $1.48 billion to phishing schemes in 2018 and the ongoing pandemic has only increased the threat.

To combat phishing, the #BanksNeverAskThat campaign uses attention-grabbing humor and other engaging content to empower consumers to identify bogus bank communications asking for sensitive information like their passwords and social security numbers.

“This campaign is an unprecedented effort by the banking industry to address a growing threat to our customers,” said Rob Nichols, ABA president and CEO. “Thanks to participating banks like Artisans' Bank, we’re turning the tables on the bad guys by giving consumers the tools they need to spot illegitimate bank communications.”

Artisans' Bank, along with banks across the country and ABA, are simultaneously launching the campaign starting Oct. 1 to mark the beginning of National Cybersecurity Awareness Month. Throughout the month Artisans' Bank will join ABA's campaign and show our customers tips on how to avoid becoming a victim of phishing scams through emails, texts and phone calls. Because cybersecurity education and fraud awareness can often be dull and forgettable to many consumers, the campaign is designed to be bright and bold with a bit of comedy.

“Do you prefer boxers or briefs? Do you believe in aliens?!,” one of the campaign’s animated GIFs asks social media users. “Banks would never ask you these questions. Here’s another question a real bank would never ask: We’ve spotted some unusual activity on your account. Can you please verify your username and password?”

The campaign’s short videos offer similarly ridiculous questions that banks would never ask and direct consumers to BanksNeverAskThat.com for more information. At that website, consumers will find the #BanksNeverAskThat quiz, videos, phishing red flags, tips and FAQs.

For more information about phishing scams and how to stop fraudsters in their tracks, visit www.BanksNeverAskThat.com.