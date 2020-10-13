Overdose medicine distribution set for Oct. 14

Delaware News Desk

Insurance Commissioner Trinidad Navarro, in collaboration with Public Health’s Kent County Community Response Team, the First Presbyterian Church of Smyrna and the Smyrna-Clayton Ministerium, will provide free training and opioid rescue kits to residents from 2 to 5 p.m. Oct. 14 outdoors at the First Presbyterian Church of Smyrna, 118 W. Commerce St.

Both drive-through and walk up options will be available in order to maintain social distancing.

“Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, we can’t forget about the opioid epidemic,” said Navarro. “Addiction has its grip on our community, and with this event and others, we can make sure that Naloxone gets to individuals and families who may need it during an opioid overdose emergency. While we continue to work to ensure that treatment for those with drug dependencies is affordable and accessible, events like these offer an opportunity to increase awareness and education life-saving techniques and tools.”

Attendees will spend roughly 10 minutes being trained to recognize and respond to an opioid overdose emergency, as well as learning about local treatment and support resources. Opioid Rescue Kits, each containing two doses of Naloxone, an opioid overdose reversal medication, will be distributed. Residents who are at risk of experiencing an overdose, or individuals whose loved ones may be at risk, are strongly encouraged to attend.

Attendees must observe social distancing and wear a face covering.

The Division of Substance Abuse and Mental Health launched the 24/7 Hopeline to serve as a single point of contact for resources, info, clinical and peer support and crisis assistance. Call 1-833-946-7333 or visit helpisherede.com.