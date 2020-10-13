Suspect steals gun during Smyrna home invasion

Delaware News Desk

Delaware State Police are investigating a Smyrna-area home invasion that happened Friday, Oct. 9 at 10:52 p.m., on Wheatley's Pond Road.

Police said the suspect forced his way into the home but was confronted by the 87-year-old homeowner.

The homeowner had a handgun and extended it towards the suspect. However, the suspect took the gun away and fled on foot.

The homeowner was not injured.

The suspect is described as an unknown male dressed in all dark clothing.

Police are asking anyone with information in this incident to call Detective Weinstein at the Troop 3 Criminal Investigations Unit, 302-698-8443.

Information may also be provided to Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.