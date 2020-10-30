Glenwood Avenue construction project nearing completion

The road construction project on Glenwood Avenue (Route 300) in Smyrna should be finished in about three weeks.

The estimated completion date is Nov. 20, “if the weather cooperates and coordination between subcontractors falls into place,” said Kathryn Beasley, Delaware Department of Transportation community relations officer.

The project which started Aug. 24 includes:

• installing handicapped-accessible curbs that are level with the road surface for access to sidewalks,

• repairing 34 drainage inlets,

• replacing a crossroad pipe,

• installing new pedestrian signals at U.S. Route 13, Main Street, High Street and the intersection of Routes 300 and 6.

• replacing curbs and sidewalks,

• repaving the road.

A right turn lane for the proposed Farmers Market and associated work was added to the original plan, Beasley said.

“It is a public private partnership with our contractor doing the work to be paid for by the developer through the DelDOT contact,” she said. “It’s easier to get everything done all at the same time so the general public isn’t left wondering why we didn’t address it while we were out there originally. There is more work to be done by the developer, but none of it should affect traffic once we are finished.”

What’s left to be done?

As of Oct. 30, Beasley said there are three more days of paving tie-ins, one shoulder to be finished, manhole and water valve adjustments, loop installations for stoplights to get the traffic flow back to normal, and finally, the permanent striping on the roadway.

The original cost estimate was $1,280,190.93.

“The project is not complete yet, but [the cost] appears to be right in line with what we have been tracking,” Beasley said.

She credited the cooperation of contractors and DelDOT divisions for solving several issues that arose during the construction including:

• The Materials and Research Division confirmed a suspected broken crossroad pipe using a pipe video, and the pipe was replaced.

• The Americans with Disabilities Act team corrected water ponding issues with ramps and the High Street intersection.

• The Safety Division coordinated lane shifts for work during the day and developed the detour plan needed for two nights of work.

• The traffic subcontractor discovered additional conduit runs were needed at the Route 300 and Route 6 intersection and assisted with an unplanned fiber optic relocation needed for a developer's right turn lane.

"Developers attended multiple on-site meetings to clarify what they needed from our contractors. Plus, all the local businesses have been very patient throughout the project,” Beasley said. “It has worked out exceptionally well with all involved considering all unforeseen issues that were brought to light while we were there.”