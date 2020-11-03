Early lines as polls open in Smyrna and Clayton on Election Day

As the polls opened in Smyrna and Clayton this morning, voters faced lines ranging from about 35 to 45 people at Smyrna Middle School and the Levin Center to more than 120 waiting outside the Clayton Firehouse.

At the firehouse, a few minutes before 7 a.m., before the polls opened, the line was nearly two blocks long, stretching from the fire hall entrance on East Street to Railroad Avenue, past the post office to Main Street, with some people along Main Street. After the doors opened, the line shrank a bit and by 7:45 a.m., it was only on East Street and Railroad Avenue, not quite to Main Street anymore.

At Smyrna Middle School on Duck Creek Parkway at 7:20 a.m., there were 37 people waiting in line outside the school, but by 7:25 a.m., the number had grown to 47.

At the Levin Center on Main Street in downtown Smyrna, the line stretched nearly a block to near Commerce Street with 46 people waiting outside at 7:35 a.m.

Voter Ralph Murray, 51, of Smyrna, said the top issue for him was “the handling of the coronavirus” which led to other problems.

“The economy for small businesses, the little man who’s suffering, businesses are closing and there’s no relief in sight,” Murray said. “It’s important for someone to take action. There’s no time for all the fighting and arguing, just get it done.”

Serena Alexander, 23, of Smyrna, said the top issue for her in the election is “definitely COVID.”

“We need some type of health plan in place to deal with it,” she said.

Casting her ballot the Clayton Firehouse, Alexander said she had never seen a line as long to vote before.

Scott Bradley, 65, of Clayton, said the lack of a plan for dealing with the coronavirus was the number one issue.

“Do something, anything. Don’t deny it,” Bradley said.

Polls are open until 8 p.m.

To find your polling place, see the Delaware Department of Elections website, elections.delaware.gov, or call the Kent County Department of Elections, 739-4498 New Castle County Department of Elections, 577-3464.