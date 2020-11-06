Date set for Christmas parade in Clayton

Delaware News Desk

The Smyrna-Clayton July 4th Foundation will host its annual Christmas parade Sunday, Dec. 6 at 5 p.m.

The lineup starts at 4 p.m. at Clayton Elementary School on School Lane.

The parade travels from the school, turning right (east) on Main Street, through downtown, across the railroad tracks, turning left (north) on Reed Street and ending at the Eagle Group parking lot.

To register to be in the parade, call Stacey Hutson, (302)-670-0064, or email hutsonstacey0@gmail.com. The deadline is Dec. 2.

The foundation asks for everyone to wear a mask and socially distance.

Also, the foundation asks that participants don’t dress as Santa so there aren’t multiple Santas in the parade.

Donations will be collected by the Clayton Fire Company for Toys for Tots. A box will be available at the fire company’s Christmas tree lot on the corner of Main and East streets. Participants in the parade can give donations to the person collecting them at the lineup spot at Clayton Elementary.

There is no rain date for the parade.