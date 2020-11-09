Smyrna High School sports report and schedule, Nov. 9

Volleyball team 6-0 after wins over Lake Forest, Polytech

The Smyrna High School volleyball team defeated Lake Forest and Polytech last week to improve to 6-0.

Playing at home against Lake Forest Nov. 2, the Eagles won 3-1 by scores of 25-20, 25-10, 14-25 and 25-7.

Individual stat leaders for Smyrna were:

Kills – Sophia Basler 12; Hannah Osborne 9;

Aces – Hannah Osborne 5; Anna Richardson 3;

Blocks – Skylar Berge 1; Mia Schultz 1; Megan Carroll 1; Sophia Basler 1; Anna Richardson 1; Hannah Osborne 1; Karalyn Osborne 1;

Digs –Rachel Youngcourt 9; Hannah Osborne 9;

Assists – Hannah Osborne 11; Karalyn Osborne 10.

At Polytech Nov. 5, Smyrna won 3-0 by scores of 25-21, 25-21 and 25-18.

Statistical leaders for the Eagles were:

Kills – Sophia Basler 11; Anna Richardson 9;

Aces – Sofia Lerro 2; Karalyn Osborne 2;

Blocks – Mia Schultz 1; Anna Richardson 1;

Digs – Anna Richardson 12; Morgan Donahue 6; Sophia Basler 6;

Assists – Hannah Osborne 9; Sofia Lerro 6; Gabriella Davis 6; Karalyn Osborne 6.

Record: 6-0.

Next games: Nov. 10 home vs. Dover, 4 p.m.; Nov. 12 at Sussex Academy, 4 p.m.; Nov. 16 home vs. Delaware Military Academy, 5:15 p.m.; Nov. 17 at Sussex Central, 4 p.m.

Soccer team defeats Lake Forest and Polytech

The boys soccer team won a pair of games last week, 4-0 at Lake Forest Nov. 2, and 3-1 over Polytech at home Nov. 5.

Against the Spartans, Ethan Workman, Ramiro Esteban, Justin Chi and Ayomide Gbadebo scored for Smyrna while Easley Pierson had an assist.

In the win over Polytech, Dante Savage scored twice and Ayomide Gbadebo added a goal.

No information on saves was available before the Sun-Times deadline.

Record: 3-2-1.

Next games: Nov. 10 at Dover, 6 p.m.; Nov. 12 home vs. Sussex Academy, 6 p.m.; Nov. 14 at Laurel, 11 a.m.; Nov. 17 home vs. Sussex Central, 6 p.m.

Young sets girls cross country course record at Cape

Smyrna’s Alyssa Young won the girls cross country race at Cape Henlopen Nov. 4, setting a course record in 20:16. However, the Eagles lost to the Vikings 23-37 (low score wins).

The rest of the top five for the Eagles were Kelly Barr, 4th, 21:51; Brenna Bowers, 9th, 24:23; Diana Perez Rangel, 11th, 24:50 and Denae Smith, 12th, 25:03.

Record: 1-2.

Next races: Nov. 10 vs. Caesar Rodney at Brecknock Park, 3 p.m.; Nov. 12 at Sussex Central, 3:30 p.m.; Nov. 17 home vs. Dover at Blackbird Creek Reserve, 3 p.m.

Boys cross country falls to Vikings

The boys cross country team lost at Cape Henlopen 15-48 (low score wins) Nov. 4.

Top finishers for the Eagles were Connor Wilson, 6th, 18:25; Liam McGinnniss, 10th, 19:12; Zachary Cosme, 11th, 19:15; Brett Mathis, 14th, 19:51 and Sean Simonini, 16th, 20:17.

Record: 1-2.

Next races: Nov. 10 vs. Caesar Rodney at Brecknock Park, 3 p.m.; Nov. 12 at Sussex Central, 3:30 p.m.; Nov. 17 home vs. Dover at Blackbird Creek Reserve, 3 p.m.

Field hockey team tames Panthers

Last week, the field hockey team lost at Lake Forest 2-1, but bounced back to shut out Polytech 1-0 before a 5-1 setback at Cape Henlopen.

Against the Spartans Nov. 2, Dru Moffett scored for Smyrna while Brynn Rifino made 4 saves.

In the win over Polytech Nov. 5, Kirsten Johnson scored for the Eagles on an assist from Emily Thompson, while Meghan Shirey made 2 defensive saves.

At Cape Nov. 6, Kirsten Johnson scored the goal for Smyrna with an assist from Dru Moffett, while Brynn Rifino had 13 saves.

Record: 1-4-1.

Next games: Nov. 10 home vs. Dover, 3 p.m.; Nov. 12 at Sussex Academy, 6 p.m.; Nov. 17 at Sussex Central, 4 p.m.

Unified flag football team defeats Dover

The unified flag football team improved to 2-0 with a 34-33 win over Dover Nov. 4.

Next games: Nov. 10 home vs. Cape Henlopen, 3:30 p.m.; Nov. 17 at Caesar Rodney, 6 p.m.

