Veterans Day ceremony in Dover moved to Saturday, Nov. 14

Delaware News Desk

Due to the forecast of rain on Nov. 11, the Kent County Chapter 850, Vietnam Veterans of America, has rescheduled its Veterans Day ceremony for Saturday, Nov. 14, at 2 p.m. at the Kent County Veterans Memorial Park, South Little Creek Road, Dover, near Safeway and IHOP.

The abbreviated ceremony will not include a keynote speaker but will include placement of wreaths and the reading of names of Kent Countians lost in Korea, Vietnam and the Middle East.

Although the ceremony is outdoors and open to the public, seating for chapter members and families will be limited with chairs spaced six feet apart. All attendees will be required to wear masks and comply with mandated social distancing.

“This was a decision made after multiple inquiries from veterans and the community,” said Paul Davis, Chapter 850 vice president. “People are disheartened with so many events being canceled. Our leadership believes it’s important to honor those who have so faithfully served and continue to do so.”

VVA Chapter 850 is the largest in Delaware with more than 230 members and 35 associate members. It is best known for building the Kent County Memorial Park on South Little Creek Road that’s home to memorials to Vietnam veterans, Gold Star families, Korean War veterans, Middle East conflicts, a Huey “Dustoff” helicopter, a War Dog memorial and a POW/MIA Chair of Honor.