Smyrna police arrest fleeing Felton driver on drug charges after collisions

Delaware News Desk

A Felton driver fleeing from Smyrna police was arrested on drug charges after crashing into two cars Nov. 10.

At about 1 p.m., Smyrna police officers on patrol were alerted to a driver slumped over behind the wheel on U.S. Route 13 near South Carter Road.

Officers found the driver, Mazen Faraj, 25, of Felton, and were able to wake him. While speaking with him, officers suspected he was under the influence of drugs, police said.

Officers ordered Faraj to turn off the ignition and get out of his vehicle. Police said Faraj became combative and began struggling with officers who were in the roadway. Then Faraj attempted to flee.

He was able to get his vehicle in gear and rapidly accelerated, nearly striking a Smyrna police officer who was able to get out of the way. Faraj continued driving on Route 13 at a high rate of speed, nearly striking another motorist who had exited his vehicle to assist officers.

Faraj tried to drive through the intersection at South Carter Road but struck two vehicles which were stopped in traffic, causing injuries to three motorists, police said.

Smyrna officers were able to remove Maraj from his vehicle and take him into custody after a brief struggle in the median.

Officers found 64 bags of suspected heroin as well as drug paraphernalia inside his vehicle, police said.

The three injured motorists were taken to Bayhealth-Smyrna for treatment of minor injuries.

Faraj declined treatment and was transported to the Smyrna Police Department where he was presented to Justice of the Peace Court 2 by video phone on the following charges:

Reckless endangering, first degree (two counts),

Resisting arrest with force/violence,

Vehicular assault, third degree (three counts),

Possession of a controlled substance (heroin),

Reckless driving (drug related),

Driving a vehicle under the influence of drugs,

Possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony.

Faraj was taken to Sussex Correctional Institute in default of $30,000 cash bond while awaiting another court hearing.