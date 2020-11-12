Hank Williams Jr., Sam Hunt, Vanilla Ice among 2021 Delaware State Fair entertainers

Delaware News Desk

After the Delaware State Fair grandstand entertainment was canceled this summer due to the coronavirus, the fair’s staff is planning a return for the big shows in 2021.

Country music dominates the lineup with Hank Williams Jr., Sam Hunt, Lauren Alaina and Riley Green, but pop fans, especially “more mature” ones, will be interested in the “I Love the 90s Tour” featuring Vanilla Ice, Young MC and All 4 One.

For tickets or more information, see the website www.delawarestatefair.com or call (302) 398-3269.

Sam Hunt

Opening night of the 2021 Delaware State Fair, Thursday, July 22, features Sam Hunt at the M&T Bank Grandstand at 7:30 p.m.

Hailing from rural Cedartown, Georgia, Hunt is one of Nashville’s most talked-about young talents, winning audiences over with his soulful sound.

His hits include “Body Like a Back Road,” “Break Up in a Small Town,” “Take Your Time,” “House Party,” “Leave the Night On” and “Make You Miss Me.”

Tickets go on sale Nov. 20 at noon and will range between $52 and $99 plus the service fee. Fans can also choose a VIP experience for $150.

Lauren Alaina and Maddie & Tae

Lauren Alaina and Maddie & Tae will hit the stage Saturday, July 24 at 7:30 p.m.

Alaina is known as the “sassy Southerner with killer pipes” for her big voice, big personality and heart-on-her-sleeve honesty in her lyrics on songs like “Road Less Traveled,” “Same Day, Different Bottle” and her duet with Kane Brown, “What Ifs.”

Maddie & Tae are an American female country music duo composed of Madison Marlow and Taylor Dye, who met through a common vocal coach and are best known for their debut single "Girl in a Country Song."

Tickets go on sale Nov. 20 for $20 to $60 plus the service fee. Fans can also choose a VIP experience for $150.

Demolition derby

The Demolition Derby presented by Taylor & Messick returns to the M&T Bank Grandstand Sunday, July 25 at 6 p.m. Get ready for an evening of car smashin’ competition.

Tickets go on sale Nov. 20 at noon for $10 to $12 plus the service fee.

TobyMac

Get ready for the M&T Bank Grandstand to “Overflow” as Christian hip-hop artist TobyMac brings “Everything” Monday, July 26 at 7:30 p.m., presented by radio station 88.7 The Bridge.

The Grammy Award-winning artist has let go of worrying about the charts and says that his new approach is to make music that answers two questions – “Does it make you feel something?” and “Is there a reason for it to exist in this world?" TobyMac serves up a musical invitation to listeners to let go of the worry that can beat a soul down as he brings songs to move people toward each other and encourages them to rise up against the “Elements.”

Tickets go on sale Nov. 20 at noon for $20 to $60 plus the service fee. Fans can also choose a VIP experience for $150.

Tedeschi Trucks Band

Tedeschi Trucks Band carries a distinguished reputation as one of the premier live bands performing today, and they show no signs of slowing down as they head into their 10th year together.

Led by Derek Trucks’ stinging fretwork and Susan Tedeschi’s stunning vocals and guitar talents, the 12-member group continues to expand musical boundaries in ways that only a rare caliber of musician can achieve.

Commanding performances and exceptional musical chemistry – hallmarks of the can’t-miss-concert experience fans have come to anticipate live – are evident throughout. From uplifting soulful anthems, to bittersweet ballads and driving rock and roll, Tedeschi Trucks Band delivers a sound and message that taps tradition while also extending the edges of American music with a genre defying collection that is all their own.

The group will perform Tuesday, July 27 along with St. Paul and the Broken Bones at 7 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Nov. 20 at noon for $47 to $87 plus the service fee. Fans can also choose a VIP experience for $150.

Riley Green

"Get That Man a Beer" and get ready for an unforgettable night at the M&T Bank Grandstand when Riley Green performs with HARDY and Jon Langston Wednesday, July 28 at 7:30 p.m.

An Alabama native, Green was raised on the sounds of traditional country, bluegrass and southern gospel music. His debut No. 1 hit single “There Was This Girl” was followed by “In Love By Now” from his newly-released “GET THAT MAN A BEER” album.

Tickets go on sale Nov. 20 at noon for $25 to $65 plus the service fee. Fans can also choose a VIP experience for $150.

Harness racing

Harness racing takes over the M&T Bank Grandstand Thursday, July 29 with a full program of exciting horse and sulky racing action at 7 p.m.

Vanilla Ice, Young MC, All 4 One

The “I Love the 90s Tour” Friday, July 30 at 8 p.m. features performances by iconic artists including Vanilla Ice, All 4 One, Young MC and The Funky Bunch.

Fans won't want to miss this night to reminisce about the trend-setting decade with some of the most iconic names in pop music with songs like “Ice Ice Baby,” “Bust a Move,” “I Swear” and “I Can Love You Like That.”

Tickets go on sale Friday, Nov. 20 at noon for $30 to $70 plus the service fee. Fans can also choose a VIP experience for $150.

Hank Williams Jr.

Country music legend Hank Williams Jr. will take the stage at the M&T Bank Grandstand Saturday, July 31 at 7:30 p.m.

The son of country music icon Hank Williams blends elements of traditional country with his own southern rock and blues style on hits like “Country Boy Can Survive,” “Whiskey Bent and Hell Bound,” “Family Tradition” and “All My Rowdy Friends.”

Tickets go on sale Friday, Nov. 20 at noon for $35 to $75 plus the ticket fee, or upgrade to VIP tickets for $150.

Bonus country concert in June

Three of the voices that defined ‘90s country music – Sammy Kershaw, Aaron Tippin, and Collin Raye – join forces on Saturday, June 12 in the Quillen Arena at the Delaware State Fairgrounds. Gates open at 6 p.m., and the show starts at 7 p.m.

The “Roots & Boots Tour” features the trio that combined has amassed more than 40 top 10 radio hits and sold more than 25 million albums.

Kershaw’s hits include “Third Rate Romance,” “She Don’t Know She’s Beautiful” and “Cadillac Style.”

Tippin’s memorable tunes include “Ain’t Nothing Wrong with the Radio,” “I Got It Honest, “Where the Stars and Stripes and the Eagle Flies,” “Kiss This” and “You’ve Got to Stand for Something.”

Raye is best known for songs like “Little Red Rodeo,” “One Boy, One Girl,” “In This Life,” “Love, Me” and “Little Rock.”

These iconic country artists come together to swap stories and perform their classic songs all on one stage.

Tickets go on sale Nov. 20 at noon for $25 to $60 plus the service fee.

