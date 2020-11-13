Fire damages home on Paul Drive in Smyrna

Unattended cooking led to a house fire in Smyrna Nov. 8.

At about 9:50 p.m., Citizens’ Hose Company received the report of the fire in the 400 block of Paul Drive in the Glenwood neighborhood. Citizens' Hose was assisted by the Clayton Fire Company, American Legion Ambulance, Kent County Paramedics and State Fire Marshal’s Office.

The fire was determined to be accidental, caused when unattended cooking materials ignited and spread to nearby combustibles, said Chief Deputy State Fire Marshal B. Scott Bullock.

Damage was estimated at $7,500, Bullock said. No injuries were reported.