Delaware woman wins $15,000 in lottery

Antoinette Fasano, a 55-year-old deli manager from Felton, said she enjoys playing the Delaware Lottery whenever she gets a lucky feeling.

During a recent visit to Geo's Liquors in Felton, she bought two instant game tickets, including a $5 "Cash Bonus" ticket. Her lucky feeling turned into a big reason to celebrate when she uncovered a $15,000 winner on that ticket.

Fasano said her first reaction after she won was, "Is this for real?"

She claimed her prize from Delaware Lottery headquarters Nov. 4.

Fasano plans to put the money toward a new car, paying some bills and treating her daughter to some new clothes over the holidays.

Vernon Kirk, director of the Delaware Lottery, said, "It's always exciting when our players win large cash prizes, especially this time of the year. Congratulations to Ms. Fasano on her $15,000 win!"

Fasano started playing the Delaware Lottery 25 years ago and has had a few wins in the past, but this is the biggest one so far.

