Gina Hannum recognized with Widener University High School Leadership Award

Delaware News Desk

Gina Hannum, of Smyrna, was recognized as a winner of the Widener University High School Leadership Award.

In its ninth year, the awards program recognized 160 students from high schools throughout the region for their abilities to stand up for what is right, address a wrong and make a difference in their communities or schools. Honorees gathered for a virtual award event Nov. 6 where they heard remarks from NBC10's Tracy Davidson, Widener University President Julie E. Wollman and others, including Jason LeVasseur, a leadership speaker and workshop facilitator, who gave the keynote address.

Hannum was recognized for making a difference by serving as president of the Random Acts of Kindness Club and encouraging her school and local community to always treat others with respect.