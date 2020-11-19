Clayton man charged with catalytic converter thefts

Delaware News Desk

Delaware State Police have arrested Steven Roussell, 41, of Clayton, in connection with multiple thefts of catalytic converters which are exhaust emission control devices for vehicles.

This month, State Police Troop 3 and Troop 9 began investigating reports of catalytic converter thefts in Kent County and southern New Castle County. The targeted vehicles appeared to be mostly Ford trucks and vans.

Through investigative leads, Roussell was developed as a suspect.

On Nov. 17, troopers found Roussell in Hartly and discovered he was wanted for violation of probation and had active capiases. He was arrested without incident and taken to Troop 3, where he was linked to multiple thefts of catalytic converters and criminal mischief to vehicles, police said.

Roussell was charged with five counts of theft under $1,500 and five counts of criminal mischief, police said.

He was arraigned before the Justice of the Peace Court 2 and issued a $5,000 unsecured bond. However, he was committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution while awaiting another court appearance because he had been wanted for violation of probation and capiases.

