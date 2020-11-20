Firestone Complete Auto Care center to open next year in Smyrna

A new car maintenance and repair shop is under construction in Smyrna.

Firestone Complete Auto Care is being built on the corner of northbound U.S. Route 13 and Cory Lane, near Waffle House.

The business is part of the Bridgestone company which operates the largest network of company-owned tire and automotive centers in the world with more than 2,200 locations nationwide, according to Leslie Boehms, communications manager for Bridgestone Americas.

While the Smyrna project is still in the early stages, Boehms said construction is anticipated to be finished between the second and third quarters of 2021, so sometime between April and September.

“The new store will be approximately 6,000 square feet and is estimated to employ between seven and 10 people,” said Boehms who added that the company “is delighted to serve the future tire, automotive care and service needs of customers at this new location, as well as at our other nearby sister store locations.”

Firestone Complete Auto Care centers in Delaware are located in Wilmington, Talleyville, New Castle, Dover and Milford.

For more information on the company, see the website www.firestonecompleteautocare.com.

