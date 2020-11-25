Townsend teen charged with assault

Delaware News Desk

Delaware State Police have arrested a 17-year-old male from Townsend in connection with an assault at a residence in Townsend Sunday night, Nov. 22.

The incident occurred at about 11 p.m., at a residence located off Dexter Corner Road.

The 20-year-old victim was inside his camper-style trailer in the backyard at his parent’s house. The suspect, who is an acquaintance of the victim, knocked on the door to the camper. The victim opened the door and was immediately struck in the face with an unknown object, police said.

The suspect and victim fought, but the suspect was able to flee on foot.

The victim was treated and released at an area hospital for a cut to his face.

Police investigated, identified the juvenile suspect and found him at his residence, but the suspect ran. Troopers pursued on foot and took the suspect into custody.

The suspect was taken to Troop 9 where he was charged with second-degree assault and resisting arrest.

He was arraigned in Justice of the Peace Court 11 and committed to the New Castle County Detention Center on $8,500 secured bond while awaiting another court appearance.

