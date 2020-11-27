Small Business Saturday spotlight: Cobalt Manor features restaurant, event venue, photo studio

The owners of Cobalt Manor in Smyrna wanted to preserve history while helping families celebrate their personal history.

The house at 47 E. Commerce St. dates back to 1868 when it was the home of J.C. Bailey who owned a lumberyard nearby.

Lindsay Powell-Conley and Timothy Conley bought the home for personal reasons.

“My family lived here when I was growing up,” said Lindsay.

After her parents sold the house, she saw other owners struggle to maintain it and then carve it up into apartments.

“I care about this house and I wanted to figure out a way to restore it and maintain it, to make it something of value to the town,” Lindsay said. “I didn’t want to see it torn down and plowed under like some of the other historic homes in this area.”

She and her husband spent three years renovating the home.

About a year ago, they opened the home as a restaurant and event venue for weddings and parties. Lindsay also operates her photography studio there.

“We offer all-inclusive packages for events. We provide the planning, the venue, the food and drinks, and the photography,” said Lindsay, who’s been a wedding photographer for over 20 years and also takes family portraits.

The restaurant at Cobalt Manor is the Elizabeth Esther Café, open Tuesday from 5-8 p.m., Wednesday and Thursday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., and Sunday for brunch from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“We have the classics like steaks, crabcakes and seared salmon, but we also feature options such as gluten free, keto or diabetic choices,” said Lindsay. “Everything is made from scratch, and we feature seasonal specials.”

The restaurant and outdoor patio can be booked for weddings and parties.

During mild weather, Cobalt Manor presents live music on the patio.

For the first Sunday of each month at brunch, the café features a pianist or folk singer.

Gift certificates are available for special dinners like New Year’s Eve and Valentine’s Day, or for family portrait packages.

Small Business Saturday specials

“Small Business Saturday is extremely important for us,” said Lindsay. “We hope people will patronize the businesses we have in Smyrna because if we don’t, we’ll lose them.”

On Black Friday, Nov. 27, and Small Business Saturday, Nov. 28, Cobalt Manor is offering:

• a $5 bonus gift certificate for every $25 in gift certificates you purchase;

• free dessert with every lunch or dinner;

• 10% off food packages in event bookings for 2021.

For information or reservations, call 1-888-272-9812 or see the website, cobaltmanor.com, or Facebook page, facebook.com/cobalt.smyrna.de/

