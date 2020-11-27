St. Vincent De Paul Society to hold turkey round-up

Delaware News Desk

The St. Vincent De Paul Society, in partnership with the Brother Vincent Council Knights of Columbus, will hold a turkey round-up from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Dec. 10 at Zack’s Excavating, 2935 S. DuPont Blvd., Smyrna.

A sign will be posted. People can drive by, and a masked knight will take donations from vehicles. Gift cards for local food stores (not to exceed $30) can also be dropped off.

For information: 302 264-6630; saintpolycarp.org/st-vincent-de-paul-society.