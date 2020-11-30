Speeding stop near Smyrna leads to DUI and gun charges

Delaware News Desk

Delaware State Police arrested Brandon Evans, 39, of Smyrna, Nov. 29 after a traffic stop led to DUI charges and the discovery of drugs and a handgun.

The incident occurred at about12:04 a.m., when a trooper saw a white 2010 Chevrolet Impala traveling above the posted speed limit on Big Oak Road just south of Smyrna.

The trooper pulled the driver over. When talking with driver, the trooper noticed a strong odor of alcohol. A DUI investigation ensued, and Evans was asked to step out of the vehicle.

A pat down search was performed on Evans, and the trooper found a loaded .25 caliber handgun in Evans' pants pocket, police said.

Also discovered inside the car was approximately 2.2 grams of marijuana, police said.

Evans was arrested without incident and taken to Troop 9 where he was charged with:

carrying a concealed deadly weapon, a firearm;

possession of a firearm by a person prohibited from carrying one;

possession of a firearm if previously convicted;

driving under the influence, third offense;

possession of marijuana;

speeding.

Evans was arraigned before the Justice of the Peace Court 7 and committed to the Howard R. Young Correction Institution on $26,200 cash bond while awaiting another court appearance.

