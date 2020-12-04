Christmas parade planned in Clayton changed to 'reverse parade' at Smyrna High

Because of coronavirus safety precautions, the Christmas parade planned in Clayton has been changed to a "reverse parade" at Smyrna High School Sunday, Dec. 6 at 5 p.m.

Spectators can drive past the parade entries which will be on display along the road around the school.

The parade is organized by the Smyrna-Clayton July 4th Foundation.

Vehicles must enter the high school parking lot on Duck Creek Parkway at the Clayton side near the tennis courts and proceed along the "reverse parade" route to the back of the school, continue around to the front of the school and exit right only on Duck Creek Parkway, toward Smyrna Middle School.

The Clayton Fire Company will collecting toys for the U.S. Marine Corps Toys for Tots campaign. New, unwrapped toys can dropped off as you enter the parking lot. Please wear a mask if you're dropping off toys.

If you are interested in being a participant with a display in the parade, the lineup begins at 3:30 p.m., and all parade entries must be in line and ready to be viewed by the public by 4:45 p.m. Enter the lineup area from Duck Creek Parkway using the entrance on Clayton side by the tennis courts.

Rules for parade participants

• You must stay with your group and cannot wander around before or during the parade.

• You must follow social-distancing procedures while in the lineup and parade area.

• Everyone must wear a mask.

• Groups must provide hand sanitizer to the people in their group upon request.

• You are not permitted to hand out any items or approach any vehicles of anyone passing

by in the parade.

Rules for spectators driving through the parade area

• You must stay in your vehicle.

• You are not permitted to have any interaction with groups or participants in the parade.

• You cannot hand anything to anyone in the parade.

• You are not permitted to stop during the parade for any reason such as photographs.

• You aren't required to wear a mask if your family members are the ones in your vehicle. If people not from your family/household are in the vehicle with you, masks are recommended.

• When you leave the Smyrna High School parking lot on the Smyrna side of the building, you must turn

right and go towards Smyrna Middle School and North Main Street. You will not be allowed to go left towards Clayton.

"I know this seems a lot but at least we are able to do something to celebrate the holidays, but it will take all of us to make it happen with no issues," said Skip Carrow from the July 4th Foundation.

