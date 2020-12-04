Kevin Musto honored as 2021 American Pharmacists Association fellow

Delaware News Desk

The American Pharmacists Association announced the selection of Kevin J. Musto, of Smyrna, as an APhA fellow as part of the 2021 APhA Awards and Honors Program.

Musto, an independent pharmacy owner, was recognized for maintaining a high level of contributions to pharmacy and health care in general on the state and national levels.

Honorees will be officially recognized at APhA2021, which is scheduled to take place March 12-15, 2021.

APhA fellows are members of either the APhA Academy of Pharmacy Practice & Management or the APhA Academy of Pharmaceutical Research & Science, with a minimum of 10 years of professional experience. To become an APhA fellow, members must demonstrate exemplary professional achievements and service to the profession through activities with APhA and other national, state and/or local professional organizations.

For more, visit pharmacist.com/awards.