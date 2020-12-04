Smyrna School District changing to online-only classes

MESSAGE FROM SUPERINTENDENT:Video by Smyrna Superintendent Patrik Williams about the change to online-only classes

The Smyrna School District is temporarily ending hybrid instruction and will switch to online-only classes starting Monday, Dec. 7.

The change comes after Gov. John Carney announced new restrictions and recommendations due to a surge in coronavirus cases.

Superintendent Patrik Williams said today, Friday, Dec. 4, is the last day for hybrid instruction before the winter break. .

From Monday, Dec. 7 through Friday, Dec. 11, all students will be following a virtual instructional day, the same as when virtual classes began in September.

"Teachers and all instructional staff will be working with their students, reassuring them, and talking to them to help get them acclimated to the virtual model once again," Williams said. "I’m sure there will be a lot of questions, and our teachers and paraprofessionals will be working with you to answer them, even as they conduct lessons."

Teachers and instructional staff will have the option of working from their classrooms or their homes to conduct virtual instruction through Dec. 11.

"Staff, you are invited to report to your schools if you choose, where you have access to all of your resources as you plan for the days ahead," Williams said.

Beginning Monday, Dec. 14, all teachers and instructional staff will be following Carney’s “stay-at-home” advisory and conducting virtual instruction from their homes. This will continue through Tuesday, Dec. 22, and then winter break begins.

After the holidays, virtual instruction will resume Monday, Jan. 4, following Carney’s “stay-at-home” advisory, through Friday, Jan. 8. The school buildings will remain closed to students and staff while virtual learning continues from their homes.

On Monday, Jan. 11, Williams said the district staff members "are determined to pivot back to our hybrid instructional model in all grades."

"As Governor Carney has noted, our schools are safe places to learn, but we recognize that factors outside of our school are making it difficult for everyone to enjoy in-person instruction right now," said Williams.

Athletic programs

For student athletics, all of the fall postseason tournaments are still in place, and several of Smyrna High's fall sports teams have earned a spot.

As far as winter sports, the district is delaying all practices through next week and will reassess the situation before Monday, Dec. 14, Williams said.

The governor has ordered all winter sports competitions be postponed from Dec. 14 through Jan. 11, but he said practices may continue under strict COVID-19 masking and social-distancing guidelines.

