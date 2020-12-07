Clayton church changes Nativity to drive-by display

Ewell’s-St. Paul United Methodist Church in Clayton will still host a live Nativity this year, but in a drive-by format with safety precautions due to the coronavirus.

Times will be 6-8 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 10 through Saturday, Dec. 12.

The actors and animals can be viewed from vehicles as people drive by the church, but the procession starts at the entrance to Providence Creek Academy and First State Military Academy on Duck Creek Road. Guides will be there to direct visitors.

Vehicles will go from Duck Creek Road to Peach Alley which leads to the church parking lot to see the Nativity and then vehicles will exit from the parking lot onto West Street.

Officers from the Clayton Police Department help with traffic direction.

Donations for disaster relief efforts will be accepted on behalf of the United Methodist Committee on Relief (UMCOR.org).

