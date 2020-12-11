AARP honors Carolyn Corrigan with highest state volunteer award

Delaware News Desk

AARP Delaware announced that Carolyn Corrigan, of Dagsboro, was selected to receive the 2020 Andrus Award for Community Service, the association’s most prestigious state volunteer award.

Corrigan is being honored for her outstanding volunteerism and commitment to the community. The AARP State Andrus Award for Community Service is an annual awards program developed to honor individuals whose service is a unique and valuable contribution to society. The award is named for AARP founder, Ethel Percy Andrus, whose motto “to serve, not to be served” continues to shape AARP’s work to help older Americans age with dignity and purpose.

As the lead volunteer for the Bethany Beach Farmers Market, Corrigan kept the market active during COVID-19 and kept volunteers safe with masks, social distancing and shorter shifts. She earned the respect of her fellow volunteers for her firm yet kind demeanor when managing the group of volunteers.

“Back in March, our team learned Zoom and started meeting to figure out how we could make the market happen,” said Corrigan. “Everyone agreed it would be a safe way for the community to purchase locally made products and fresh produce while being outside.”

Recipients across the nation were chosen for their ability to enhance the lives of AARP members and prospective members, improve their community and inspire others to volunteer.

“This award acts as a symbol to the public that we can all work together for positive social change,” said AARP Delaware State President George Meldrum, last year’s Andrus winner. “AARP has long valued the spirit of volunteerism and the important contributions volunteers make to their communities, neighbors and the programs they serve.”

For more, visit local.aarp.org/wilmington-de.