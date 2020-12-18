Woman injured after colliding with Smyrna firetruck on icy Route 1

A driver was injured after after skidding on the icy road and crashing into a firetruck that had responded to an earlier crash on Route 1 near Smyrna Dec. 17.

The first collision happened at about 3:20 a.m., on northbound Route 1 just north of exit 114, the south Smyrna exit. An Infiniti sedan slid off of the roadway and struck a fence, said Delaware State Police Cpl./1 Jason Hatchell. There were no injuries. The driver was cited for failure to drive at a speed appropriate for conditions.

The firetruck from Citizens' Hose Company of Smyrna was stopped in the right lane of northbound Route 1 while firefighters assisted at the crash.

At about 3:42, a Chevrolet Avalanche traveling on northbound Route 1 skidded on the icy road while crossing a bridge, approaching the accident scene. The driver lost control, and the Avalanche crashed into the back of the firetruck, police said.

The driver of the Avalanche was trapped for about 20 minutes while fire crews worked to free her.

Citizens' Hose Company reported that the firetruck had its emergency lights activated and was positioned blocking the shoulder and right lane while firefighters assisted at the other crash. When the firetruck was hit, firefighters reacted immediately and began to assess the driver of the Avalanche who was trapped. Extra resources were requested, and the Clayton Fire Company and Kent County Paramedics assisted.

The driver of the Avalanche was freed from the wreckage and transported to the emergency room with serious injuries. She was cited for failure to drive at a speed appropriate for conditions and no proof of of automobile insurance in possession, police said.

The firetruck driver was in the firetruck, but wasn't injured, according to Citizens' Hose Company. All other firefighters were away from the truck at the time and weren't injured.

Route 1 was closed for about two hours after the collision, police said.

