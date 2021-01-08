Reset for 2021: Update on Smyrna and Clayton town meetings, school board and library

With coronavirus precautions changing, here's an update on which town and school meetings are being held virtually and which are being held in person, along with updates on school classes and how to access Smyrna Public Library services.

Smyrna Council holding virtual meetings

Smyrna Town Council usually meets the first and third Mondays of each month at 7 p.m., except holidays. The next meeting is on Tuesday, Jan. 19 at 7 p.m. due to the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. holiday Monday, Jan. 18.

Meetings are being held online on Zoom and by telephone conference. The public isn’t allowed to attend in person due to coronavirus precautions, but can participate on Zoom or by phone.

Mayor Robert C. Johnson said the Zoom meetings have been working well.

“Citizens can join in the meetings and comment, but we ask everyone to limit their comments to 2 minutes,” he said.

At most meetings, that’s not a problem, he said.

“We’ve been having four or five people attend usually,” Johnson said.

Town committee meetings are also being held on Zoom and by telephone conference.

For the codes to join the meetings on Zoom on by telephone, see the website, smyrna.delaware.gov and on the homepage, click on “Join Meetings Online.” You’ll see a list of meetings and agendas. Click on the agenda for the meeting you’d like to attend and see the numbers and codes at the top for joining by Zoom or telephone.

MORE SMYRNA NEWS:Mayor talks about challenging year and goals for 2021

Clayton Council meeting at firehouse

Clayton Town Council usually meets the second Monday of each month at 7 p.m. Meetings have been moved to the Clayton Fire Hall, 300 East St., instead of at town hall.

“We’ve been having council meetings in person but at the firehouse where we can spread out,” said Mayor Alex Dias.

Masks are required.

The next meeting is Monday, Jan. 11.

The agendas for the meetings are available on the town’s website, clayton.delaware.gov.

The Jan. 11 agenda includes the approval of the income and expense report, communications and messages to the council and reports from the police chief, town foreman, town attorney, inspections/enforcement officer, council members, electric committee, street committee, water and sewer committee, equipment committee, personnel committee, public safety committee, budget committee, economic development committee, Downtown Development District, Delaware Municipal Electric Corporation, board of adjustments, planning and zoning committee, appeals board and the law and legislature committee.

A public forum is offered when each resident who wants to comment on a town-related issue will have three minutes to speak.

New business on the agenda so far includes the town’s drug-free workplace policy.

MORE CLAYTON NEWS:Clayton mayor on hopes for business growth, homebuilding and safety in New Year

Smyrna Board of Education meetings on Zoom

The Smyrna Board of Education usually meets at 7 p.m. the third Wednesday of the month, except in May when the meeting is the second Tuesday of the month.

Meetings have been moved online to Zoom for the public, but the board members and administrators are sometimes attending in person.

Superintendent Patrik Williams said the district is holding virtual board meetings when the district schools are in the virtual-only instructional model, and hybrid meetings at the district’s central office when schools are in the hybrid instructional model.

At the hybrid meetings, the board members and district office administrators attend in person, and the public can watch on Zoom. For the virtual meetings, the board members and administrators attend a Zoom meeting that is also available to the public.

The next meeting Wednesday, Jan. 20 will be the hybrid meeting, with board members and administrators at the central office, and the public can watch by Zoom.

For information on the link for the Zoom portal, see the website, smyrna.k12.de.us or call the central office for more information during business hours, 653-8585.

Smyrna School District returns to hybrid schedule

The Smyrna School district started 2021 with classes online Jan. 4, but will offer the hybrid schedule starting Jan. 11 for students who selected that option.

The hybrid plan includes two days of in-person classes at the schools and three days of online classes. Some students will attend in person Mondays and Tuesday while other students will attend Thursdays and Fridays.

Schools are closed Wednesdays for cleaning but online classes continue.

For students who chose to continue virtual learning only, those sessions will continue.

MORE SCHOOL NEWS:Smyrna district returns to in-person learning Jan. 11 for students who chose hybrid plan

Smyrna Public Library offers curbside pickup

The Smyrna Public Library at 107 S. Main St. was open to the public by appointment for several weeks, but returned to curbside pickup only Dec. 14 after Gov. John Carney’s advisory.

To arrange pickup of books and materials, use the online service at lib.de.us or call the library at (302) 653-4579.

“We have a lot of people coming for curbside pickup,” said Library Director Kristine Mera.

The library staff will notify patrons when their requested materials are available and will schedule an appointment for a pickup time and a parking spot.

At the appointment time, patrons need to be parked in the designated spot at the library’s back parking lot, accessible from Main Street, South Street or Frazier Street. Once parked, call the library at the appointment time to let the staff know you’ve arrived. Remain in your vehicle with the trunk or back window open.

Materials can be checked out for three weeks.

Pickup hours are Monday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 5:45 p.m., and Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

The book drop is open 24/7 in back of the library, off of South Street. All materials deposited into the book drop will be quarantined for one week before being returned to the shelves.

For an updated calendar of events at the library, see the Friends of the Smyrna Public Library Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/friendsofthesmyrnapubliclibrary.