UPDATE: Police cancel gold alert for missing Clayton man

Delaware State Police have canceled the gold alert first issued late Wednesday night for a missing Clayton man.

In the alert, police said Wesley Cahall, 70, was last heard from on Tuesday in the Clayton area and that attempts to contact him had been unsuccessful.

Today at 1:15 p.m., police canceled the gold alert and said Cahall had been located.

"Mr. Cahall was found safe," said Cpl./1 Jason Hatchell.

