Candidates for school boards in Kent County districts
Only two school districts in Kent County will have contested school board elections May 11.
Lake Forest and Smyrna both have two candidates who filed for one seat.
In the Caesar Rodney, Capital and Milford school districts, only one candidate filed for each available seat.
The deadline to file was March 5.
All terms are for five years, except in Milford which has a one-year term available in District D.
Here are the candidates, according to the Kent County Department of Elections:
Caesar Rodney
Michael A. Marasco of Camden-Wyoming
Capital
Chanda Jackson of Dover
Lake Forest
Earle Dempsey of Felton
Camuron Young of Viola
Milford*
District C, five-year term – Adam Browstein of Milford
District D, one-year term – Scott L. Fitzgerald of Lincoln
Smyrna**
Diane Eastburn of Clayton
Charlie D. Wilson of Smyrna
*The Milford School District also includes part of Sussex County.
**The Smyrna School District also includes part of New Castle County.