Candidates for school boards in Kent County districts

Only two school districts in Kent County will have contested school board elections May 11.

Lake Forest and Smyrna both have two candidates who filed for one seat.

In the Caesar Rodney, Capital and Milford school districts, only one candidate filed for each available seat.

The deadline to file was March 5.

All terms are for five years, except in Milford which has a one-year term available in District D.

Here are the candidates, according to the Kent County Department of Elections:

Caesar Rodney

Michael A. Marasco of Camden-Wyoming

Capital

Chanda Jackson of Dover

Lake Forest

Earle Dempsey of Felton

Camuron Young of Viola

Milford*

District C, five-year term – Adam Browstein of Milford

District D, one-year term – Scott L. Fitzgerald of Lincoln

Smyrna**

Diane Eastburn of Clayton

Charlie D. Wilson of Smyrna

*The Milford School District also includes part of Sussex County.

**The Smyrna School District also includes part of New Castle County.