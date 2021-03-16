Former POW to address Kent Veterans on Vietnam Veterans Day

Delaware News Desk

Former POW Ralph Galati will address his fellow Vietnam veterans in a ceremony at 2 p.m. March 27 at the Kent County Veterans Memorial Park, 760 S. Little Creek Road, Dover.

"We are truly honored and look forward to welcoming Ralph Galati as a fellow veteran and hero who suffered for our freedoms," said Joe Startt Jr., president of Kent County Chapter 850, Vietnam Veterans of America.

Born and raised in Philadelphia and Delaware County, Pennsylvania, Galati was a 1966 graduate of St. James High School in Chester, Pennsylvania, and received his Bachelor of Science from St. Joseph’s University, Philadelphia, in 1970 and was commissioned as a 2nd Lieutenant in the U.S. Air Force. He earned his wings as a weapon systems officer in the F-4 Phantom and was assigned to Ubon Royal Thai Air Force Base in Thailand where he served as a forward air controller.

Galati and his pilot were shot down over North Vietnam on Feb. 16, 1972, and spent 14 months as prisoners of war in Hanoi before being repatriated March 28, 1973.

During eight years in the U.S. Air Force, Galati served as a flight instructor, curriculum developer and, later at the Pentagon, with the Secretary of the Air Force Office of Legislative Liaison. He earned his Master's Degree in public administration and human resource management from Golden Gate University in San Francisco, California, and completed active duty in 1978 as a captain and continued to serve in the Air Force Reserve until 1981.

Galati’s military awards include the Silver Star; the Bronze Star with Valor; the Air Medal; the Air Force Commendation Medal; and the Purple Heart.

Hired by IBM in 1979, he retired in 2007 after 28 years of service. He has also served as an adjunct professor and academic adviser at Widener University, Cabrini College and St. Joseph’s University between 1982 to 2012. His focus was the business value of information technology, organizational leadership and managing dynamic change.

He served as veterans' liaison for Delaware County, Pennsylvania, from 2011-13, where his role included outreach efforts across the county, and ensuring veterans and their families received their earned benefits.

As founder and former director of the Office of Veterans Services at St. Joseph’s University, Galati developed small business and entrepreneurship training programs and career development initiatives for veterans.

Although retired, Galati continues to work on veterans' issues and causes, and is the recipient of multiple veteran and civic association honors and has been active in the dedication of POW/MIA Chairs of Honor in recognition those who have died or went missing.

Galati and his wife Rosemary are the parents of two grown children and live in Wallingford, Pennsylvania.