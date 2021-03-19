First female promoted to cadet commander at First State Military Academy

Junior Kyndall Wyngaard of Middletown became the first female student commander in the school’s six-year history March 4, and she joined with two other cadets to form the academy’s first all-female student leadership team.

The change-of-command ceremony was held at the Clayton charter school that has a U.S. Marine Corps Junior ROTC program and female enrollment of 32%.

FSMA Commandant Patrick Gallucci said Wyngaard leads by example.

“We strive to raise the capability of our cadets and push the boundaries of achievement. She exemplifies our principles and is a model for all of our cadets to follow,” Gallucci said.

The other top battalion leadership positions are also being filled by females. Taylor Cahall will be the new battalion executive officer, while Paige Holowka will be battalion sergeant major.

“This is truly a historic day for First State Military Academy and I’m extremely proud of the accomplishments of these cadets,” said retired Col. Robert Wallace, who is the school’s senior Marine instructor. “Without question, they have earned the opportunity to lead this battalion and I’m confident that they are ready for their demanding roles.”

Wyngaard was promoted to cadet lieutenant colonel in a ceremony prior to assuming the command of the 454-student battalion. Each spring, a junior is promoted to lead the cadets and learn from the seniors in preparation for the new school year.

“Three years ago when I came to First State, I had no clue of what I was going to do or where I was headed,” Wyngaard said. “And it wasn’t until that spring during this event, that I realized this is where I wanted to be in three years.”

She encouraged her fellow cadets “to set goals and go after them. Don’t be complacent of where you are, but motivate yourselves.”

Going to a school that emphasizes student leadership helped motivate her.

“I wanted to be part of it, part of the community, and it’s fun to do when you push yourself to learn,” she said.

Along with the day-to-day organization of Junior ROTC programs, she said major duties include planning events such as drill competitions, field day and summer orientation for incoming freshmen.

“I’m the supervisor overall and make sure everyone is doing their part,” she said.

A recent example was the Feb. 20 drill competition at First State Military Academy with teams from Seaford and Delaware Military Academy that followed coronavirus precautions.

“It involved a lot of cadet leadership,” Wyngaard said. “We planned that – where the teams were going, the time slots. We had to collaborate with the other schools and with each other.”

The next big event is field day, an outdoor physical fitness competition, and the cadet leaders will organize the teams and the signups for each event and then supervise the competition.

What’s the significance of being part of the first all-female leadership team at First State Military Academy?

“Setting the example, not only for females, but everyone, that you can achieve anything,” Wyngaard said.

She’s hoping to attend West Point or the Naval Academy, and she said First State Military Academy is giving her the foundation she needs to achieve that goal.

“First State Military Academy does an excellent job preparing you not only as a person, but as a leader,” she said. “They give you a lot of responsibilities that you are accountable for. You learn from your mistakes, and they help you through that. They teach skills that prepare you for life and about building your character.”

Rest of the leadership team

Cahall, a junior from New Castle, explained why she applied to be the battalion executive officer: “I wanted to be part of school and be in charge of something bigger than myself, and I wanted to give something back to my school.”

She supervises the battalion staff, “keeping track of the events that are planned, stepping in when something goes wrong and making sure everything goes smoothly,” she said.

As for being part of the first all-female leadership team at First State Military Academy, Cahall said, “It goes to prove that here at school, it doesn’t matter who you are or where you came from, if you want something and you work hard, you can get it.”

Her goal after graduation is to become a veterinarian.

She said First State Military Academy is preparing her for college and a career by “making you work harder and helping you to understand people and work with people. There is a lot of communication to positions down the chain of command. It teaches leadership traits and good judgment. I think everything they teach here in the military aspect can be applied to life.”

Holowka, a junior from Newark, will be working with Wyngaard and Cahall as the new cadet sergeant major, the senior enlisted cadet position.

“When I came to FSMA, I wasn’t exactly sure how school would go, but I started wanting to get involved with the hands-on part, the teamwork, being a leader – really communicating with my peers and staff,” Holowka said.

Her main duty will be serving as a liaison between the school’s staff and the cadets.

“I keep the [commanding officer] and the [executive officer] informed of what the enlisted cadets are up to and keep enlisted cadets informed what’s going on, what’s being planned,” she said. “It helps me with my organizing skills.”

Being part of the first all-female leadership team at First State Military Academy “shows everyone else nothing’s impossible," Holowka said. "They have the ability to thrive in whatever kind of situation they might find themselves in.”

After graduation, she wants to go to college and major in sociology, then go to law school with plans to specialize in criminal defense.

Holowka said First State Military Academy “really opened me up as a person. I wouldn’t say I was shy or timid, but I was stubborn and didn’t want to change. I didn’t look past what’s in front of me to the bigger picture, and they’ve helped with that. It’s helped me with organization, and I’m getting there. It’s helped develop my character.”