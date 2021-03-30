Smyrna Vice Mayor selected as DE State Director for National Foundation for Women Legislators

Delaware News Desk

Smyrna Vice Mayor Valerie Forbes was selected to serve as a 2021 Delaware state director for the National Foundation for Women Legislators, the nation’s oldest nonpartisan organization addressing the needs of elected women at all levels of government.

Elected women from across the country will gather in Memphis, Tennessee, Nov. 8-10 for NFWL’s 2021 Annual Conference. During the conference, elected women attendees will identify effective solutions to some of the nation’s most timely and pressing issues. Fostering a nonpartisan environment that encourages dialogue and the sharing of information and experiences, women leaders can build coalitions, share the concerns of their constituents and identify out-of-the-box solutions to the most pertinent issues facing their communities today.

As a state director, Forbes will be responsible for collaborating with other elected women in Delaware, to ensure all elected women have access to NFWL’s top-quality resources. NFWL state directors also have exclusive access to leadership training resources so that they can better serve as state leaders.

“We are so honored Valerie has accepted a leadership position in our foundation,” said Jody Thomas, NFWL’s executive director. “NFWL’s emphasis for 2021 is leadership, and Valerie exemplifies this theme. She will play a key role in aiding elected women in Delaware, as we continue to grow as an organization.”

Forbes begins serving in her new position immediately and will hold this office through the end of 2021.