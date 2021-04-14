No election needed for Clayton Council

Clayton will not be holding a town council election this year.

Three candidates filed for three seats by the April 6 deadline, said town clerk Sue Muncey.

Incumbents Nickolaus Smith and William “Skip” Carrow each filed for another two-year term on council.

Incumbent Alexander Dias didn’t seek re-election. That two-year term will be filled by Christopher Valentine, the third resident who filed.

The election, which had been scheduled for April 27, has been canceled.

MORE CLAYTON NEWS:First female promoted to cadet commander at First State Military Academy