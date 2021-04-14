Smyrna election canceled following lack of challengers

No election will be needed in Smyrna for mayor or town council this year.

For town council, the two incumbents were the only candidates who filed for two seats.

For mayor, two candidates filed by the March 15 deadline, incumbent Robert C. Johnson and challenger Cassandra Abel, but Abel withdrew from the race March 23.

The election, which had been scheduled for April 27, has been canceled, said town administrative clerk Valerie Heritage.

For mayor, Johnson will receive another two-year term.

In District 3, incumbent Councilwoman Valerie Forbes was the only candidate who filed for the three-year term.

For the at-large council seat, incumbent Councilman Gerald Brown was the only candidate who filed for the three-year term.

