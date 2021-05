Smyrna/Clayton Sun-Times

The Delaware Department of Transportation announced the closure of Chance Road, between Hopewell Drive and Wildlife Road, near Kenton, from 7 a.m. May 3 to 3 p.m. May 7 for the removal and replacement of a crossroad pipe for drainage improvements.

At all times, residents will have access to their homes but may need to take the posted detour route.

Detour signage will be posted.