Drive-in movie May 1 in Smyrna benefits Delaware AeroSpace Education Foundation

The Delaware AeroSpace Education Foundation is presenting “Drive-In Movie Family Night” Saturday, May 1 at the DASEF campus parking lot at Big Oak Park, 585 Big Oak Road, east of Route 13, just south of Smyrna.

A movie short will start at 8 p.m., and then the main feature, “E.T., the Extra-Terrestrial,” will be shown at 8:30 p.m., on a 40-foot screen. The program sponsor is ILC Dover.

Vehicles will be spaced about 6 to 8 feet apart. Windows may remain open. Viewers should remain in or close to their vehicles. Outside of vehicles, face masks must be worn.

Admission is $10 per vehicle, and a special NASA bag is included. Funds raised will benefit educational programs.

Loudspeakers and sound through FM radio will be provided. An outdoor porta-potty will be available.

Alcohol and smoking are prohibited. Pets aren’t allowed. No re-entry is allowed once the movie begins.

The rain date is Saturday, May 8.

For more information, see www.dasef.org.