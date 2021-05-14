Clayton Fire Police Officer Ron Burnett named Member of the Month for April

Delaware News Desk

During the May monthly meeting of the Clayton Fire Co., Fire Police Officer and Life Member Ron Burnett was named the April Member of the Month.

Each month, the fire company takes time to recognize one of its members for going above and beyond for the month. The member receives a certificate ad a $50 gift card, this member does not always have to attend the most alarms, trainings, functions or other company events. Officers look at the “big picture” when selecting members of the month, taking a number of factors into account.

Burnett is a 27-year member of the company, and remains one of its most active members.