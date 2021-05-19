Smyrna, Clayton residents go ‘Over the Edge’ for Special Olympics

Delaware News Desk

Mary Ann Evans, of Smyrna, and Danny Hall, of Clayton, rappelled 17 stories down the side of the 300 Delaware Ave. building in Wilmington on May 13 to support Special Olympics Delaware.

Evans and Hall are the only participants to rappel all 10 years the event has been held.

Sixty-six "edgers" participated in this year's 10th annual Over the Edge event, sponsored by Brandywine Realty Trust and New Castle Fire Services.

To register for the 2022 event, visit sode.org.