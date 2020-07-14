Beebe opens cancer center in Frankford

Delaware News Desk

Southeastern Sussex residents now have easier access to cancer care.

Beebe Healthcare’s new cancer center, located at the South Coastal Health Campus at 23750 Roxana Road in Frankford, opened July 14. South Coastal now offers medical oncology, radiation oncology and hematology, in addition to its freestanding emergency department.

“This health campus and the South Coastal cancer center demonstrate Beebe Healthcare’s commitment to serving the entire county. We recognize that patient-centered care cannot be delivered at a single location, and we need to bring advanced, quality care to the community,” said Beebe Healthcare President and CEO David A. Tam.

Patient feedback was used in the center’s design process, with natural light and locally made and photographed artwork. The infusion center features a fireplace and a view of a garden, as well as 12 treatment areas with private, semi-private or public seating that allow the patient to choose where they want to receive their treatment that day.

The center is equipped with the latest state-of-the-art technology, including a linear accelerator. Linear accelerators feature precise treatment methods that may reduce the amount of radiation needed.

Clinical trials are also available at the South Coastal cancer center.

“Our team is dedicated to delivering the best possible patient experience at every opportunity. Knowing that life with cancer can be difficult, we wanted this facility to feel warm and comfortable, easing some of the burden,” said Barry Hamp, Beebe Healthcare Executive Director of Oncology Services.

Take a virtual tour of the center at beebehealthcare.org.