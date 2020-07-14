Ex-wife threatened with rifle

Delaware News Desk

Milford Beacon

Delaware State Police arrested a Milton man for aggravated menacing and related charges after he allegedly threatened his ex-wife.

The incident occurred around 12:20 a.m. on Monday, July 13, when troopers were dispatched to a residence in the 28000 block of Fisher Road, in Milton, for a domestic incident. According to police, 36-year-old Terron L. Brown was arguing with his ex-wife when he obtained a rifle from the bedroom closet and threatened to kill her. The 39-year-old victim was able to leave the residence unharmed.

Brown was found outside the residence walking in the wooded area and taken into custody without incident. A search of the residence led to the discovery of multiple rounds of ammunition, but the rifle was not located.

Brown was charged with possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm/destructive weapon - previously convicted of a violent felony, possession of a firearm or ammunition by a person prohibited - prior violent crime or felony, aggravated menacing, tampering with physical evidence and terroristic threatening. He was committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution on $34,000 cash-only bond.