NASCAR races return to Dover but with no fans in the stands

Delaware News Desk

The Aug. 21-23 NASCAR weekend at Dover International Speedway will take place without fans due to concerns with the coronavirus pandemic.

While the races at the Monster Mile will move forward, state officials did not approve the track’s request to host a limited number of fans due to health concerns.

“We submitted a comprehensive plan to state officials outlining our planned procedures and protocols for keeping our fans safe throughout our August race weekend,” said Mike Tatoian, Dover International Speedway’s president and CEO. “Unfortunately, due to the increase in COVID-19 cases in recent weeks, the decision was made to not allow fans. We understand it, and while we are disappointed, we also realize that we need to err on the side of caution.”

Six races will be held, including two Cup Series races to make up for the races postponed from May:

Friday, Aug. 21 – General Tire 125 ARCA Menards Series East race at 2 p.m., followed by the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series race at 5 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 22 – Drydene 200 Xfinity Series race at 12:30 p.m., followed by the Drydene 311 Cup Series race at 4 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 23 – Drydene 200 Xfinity Series race begins at 1 p.m., followed by the Drydene 311 Cup Series race at 4 p.m.

Dover ticket holders for August have several options, including a full refund or moving funds to Dover’s 2021 NASCAR weekend at DoverSpeedway.com/exchange or by calling (800) 441-RACE.