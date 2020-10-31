Smyrna High football team conquers Vikings 54-13

Delaware News Desk

The Smyrna High School football team improved to 2-0 with a 54-13 victory at Cape Henlopen Oct. 30.

The Eagles opened a 16-6 lead in the first quarter and extended it to 30-6 by halftime.

Each team scored a touchdown in the third quarter which ended with Smyrna leading 38-13.

In the fourth quarter, the Eagles tacked on 16 more points for the final 54-13 margin.

For Smyrna, Yamir Knight scored twice, on pass plays of 50 yards and 10 yards from quarterback Aidan Sanchez.

Sanchez connected with Wayne Knight on two touchdown pass plays of 65 and 62 yards.

Devin Smith scored on a 23-yard pass from Sanchez.

Jermaine Earl caught a 13-yard touchdown pass from Sanchez, and Denim Smith scored on a 5-yard run.

Wayne Knight ran for six 2-point conversions.

NEXT GAME: Friday, Nov. 6 at Sussex Central, 7 p.m.

Sussex Central is 1-1 after a 26-17 win over Cape Henlopen in the season opener Oct. 23, but a 16-14 loss to Caesar Rodney Oct. 30.

No visiting spectators will be permitted.

