Smyrna High School sports report and schedule, Nov. 2

Football team conquers Cape 54-13

The football team jumped out to a 16-6 first-quarter lead and extended it to 30-6 by halftime on the way to a 54-13 win at Cape Henlopen Oct. 30.

Yamir Knight scored twice, on pass plays of 50 yards and 10 yards from quarterback Aidan Sanchez.

Sanchez connected with Wayne Knight on two touchdown pass plays of 65 and 62 yards.

Devin Smith scored on a 23-yard pass from Sanchez.

Jermaine Earl caught a 13-yard touchdown pass from Sanchez, and Denim Smith scored on a 5-yard run.

Wayne Knight ran for six 2-point conversions.

Record: 2-0.

Next game: Nov. 6 at Sussex Central, 7 p.m. No visiting spectators allowed.

Boys cross country tops Sussex Tech

The boys cross country team raced past Sussex Tech 15-50 Oct. 28 at Blackbird Creek Reserve.

Zach Cosme won the race for the Eagles in 18:43. The rest of top five Smyrna runners were:

Liam Meginniss, 2nd, 19:02; Connor Wilson, 3rd, 19:03; Ty Hunter, 6th, 20:51; Sean Simonini, 7th, 21:07.

Record: 1-1.

Next races: Nov. 4 at Cape Henlopen, 4 p.m.; Nov. 10 vs. Caesar Rodney at Brecknock Park, 3:30 p.m.

Girls runners tripped by Ravens

The girls cross country team lost to Sussex Tech 25-30 Oct. 28 at Blackbird Creek Reserve.

Alyssa Young raced to a 1st-place finish for Smyrna in 20:37, and Kelly Barr placed 2nd in 21:59. The rest of the top five for the Eagles were Brenna Bowers, 8th, 25:05; Audrey Price, 9th, 25:29; Denae Smith, 10th, 25:33.

Record: 1-1.

Next races: Nov. 4 at Cape Henlopen, 4 p.m.; Nov. 10 vs. Caesar Rodney at Brecknock Park, 3:30 p.m.

Correction: The girls cross country team defeated Polytech 25-34 Oct. 21. An incorrect result was listed last week. The Sun-Times apologizes for the error.

Field hockey falls to Indian River

The field hockey team lost on the road at Indian River 3-1 Oct. 27.

Sheridan Price scored for Smyrna, while Brynn Rifino made 12 saves.

Smyrna’s game Oct. 29 at Cape Henlopen has been postponed until Nov. 6.

Record: 0-2-1.

Next games: Nov. 2, after the Sun-Times deadline, vs. Lake Forest; Nov. 5 at Polytech, 4 p.m.; Nov. 6 at Cape Henlopen, 4 p.m.; Nov. 10 home vs. Dover, 3 p.m.

Soccer team ties Cape Henlopen

The boys soccer team lost to Indian River 2-0 Oct. 27, but bounced back to tie Cape Henlopen 3-3 Oct. 29.

No individual statistics were posted for the Cape game by the Sun-Times deadline. Against Indian River, Shawn Mannering made 12 saves.

Record: 1-2-1.

Next games: Nov. 2 after the Sun-Times deadline vs. Lake Forest; Nov. 5 home vs. Polytech, 6 p.m.; Nov. 10 at Dover, 6 p.m.

Volleyball team defeats Indian River, Cape

The volleyball team improved to 4-0 after wins over Indian River Oct. 27 and Cape Henlopen Oct. 29.

Against Indian River, the Eagles won 3-1 by scores of 25-22, 13-25, 25-16 and 25-21.

Individual stat leaders for Smyrna were:

Kills – Sophia Basler 10; Hannah Osborne 7;

Aces – Hannah Osborne 5; Gianna Romano 2; Megan Carroll 2;

Blocks – Megan Carroll 2; Sophia Basler 1; Anna Richardson 1;

Digs –Sophia Basler 15; Rachel Youngcourt 10; Hannah Osborne 10;

Assists – Karalyn Osborne 14; Hannah Osborne 11.

At Cape Henlopen, Smyrna won 3-1 by scores of 25-15, 25-22, 13-25 and 25-13.

Statistical leaders for the Eagles were:

Kills – Sophia Basler 19; Anna Richardson 5;

Aces – Anna Richardson 3; Karalyn Osborne 1; Megan Carroll 1; Rachel Youngcourt 1;

Blocks – Anna Richardson 2; Sophia Basler 2;

Digs – Rachel Youngcourt 18; Hannah Osborne 15;

Assists – Hannah Osborne 21; Karalyn Osborne 5.

Record: 4-0.

Next games: Nov. 2 after the Sun-Times deadline vs. Lake Forest; Nov. 5 at Polytech, 4 p.m.; Nov. 10 home vs. Dover, 4 p.m.

Unified flag football to play Dover and Cape

The unified flag football team is scheduled to play at Dover Nov. 4 at 4 p.m., at then home vs. Cape Henlopen Nov. 10 at 3:30 p.m.

The Eagles opened their season Oct. 20 with a 26-7 home win over Woodbridge.