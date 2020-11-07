Undefeated Smyrna football team tops Sussex Central

Delaware News Desk

With the game tied 28-28 in the final minute, Wayne Knight scored on a five-yard run to lift the Smyrna High football team to a 34-28 victory at Sussex Central Friday night.

Earlier in the fourth quarter, the Eagles tied the game when Wayne Knight scored on a 14-yard run, and Yamir Knight ran for the two-point conversion.

Then Smyrna’s defense made a key stand to stop Sussex Central on a fourth-down play deep in Smyrna territory to give the Eagles the opportunity for the game-winning drive.

In the first half, Smyrna scored three touchdowns on pass plays. Quarterback Aidan Sanchez connected with Devin Smith and Yamir Knight, and the Eagles ran a trick play with Sanchez passing laterally to Wayne Knight who threw a TD pass to Jermaine Earl.

The Eagles built a 20-14 advantage after the second quarter, but Sussex Central took a 21-20 lead in the third quarter and extended it to 28-20 in the fourth before Smyrna’s comeback.

Record: 3-0.

Next game: Friday, Nov. 13 at 7:30 p.m. vs. Salesianum at Abessinio Stadium in Wilmington. Salesianum is 1-1 after opening the season with a 35-0 loss to Malvern Prep School of Pennsylvania and then defeating Dover 21-9. Smyrna beat Dover 40-7 in the Eagles' season opener. Salesianum is scheduled to play its third game today, Nov. 7, at Lansdale Catholic in Pennsylvania.

STATE ROUNDUP:Delaware high school football Week 3: Live scores and more