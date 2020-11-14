Smyrna High football 4-0 after defeating Salesianum
The Smyrna High School football team fought back from a first-half deficit to overwhelm Salesianum Nov. 13 in the inaugural game played at the Sallies' new home, Abessinio Stadium in Wilmington.
Trailing 16-14 at halftime, the Eagles scored four second-half touchdowns to win 42-30 and improve to 4-0.
Scoring touchdowns for Smyrna were:
Dominick Galban, 8-yard run;
Wayne Knight, 1-yard run;
Jermaine Earl, 7-yard pass from Aidan Sanchez;
Jermaine Earl, 60-yard pass from Aidan Sanchez;
Devin DeMoe, 19-yard pass from Aidan Sanchez;
Yamir Knight, 15-yard pass from Aidan Sanchez.
Next game on Thursday
Smyrna's next game will be Thursday, Nov. 19 at Milford at 7:30 p.m. No visiting spectators are permitted.
