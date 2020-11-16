Smyrna High School sports report and schedule, Nov. 16

Young wins girls cross country race at CR

Smyrna’s Alyssa Young won the girls cross country race vs. Caesar Rodney at Brecknock Park Nov. 10, but the Eagles lost the meet 23-37 (low score wins).

The rest of the top five for the Eagles were Kelly Barr, 4th, 21:44; Brenna Bowers, 9th, 23:27; Diana Perez Rangel, 15th, 24:33 and Denae Smith, 16th, 24:51.

Record: 1-3.

Next races: Nov. 17 home vs. Dover at Blackbird Creek Reserve, 2:30 p.m.; Nov. 18 at Sussex Central (rescheduled from Nov. 12), 3:30 p.m.; Nov. 20 vs. Milford at Killens Pond State Park, 3:30 p.m.

Boys cross country falls to Caesar Rodney

The boys cross country team lost Nov. 10 at Caesar Rodney 15-50 (low score wins).

Top finishers for the Eagles were Connor Wilson, 9th, 17:58; Liam McGinnniss, 10th, 18:08; Zachary Cosme, 13th, 18:48; Ty Hunter, 16th, 19:19; Brett Mathis, 18th, 19:38.

Record: 1-3.

Next races: Nov. 17 home vs. Dover at Blackbird Creek Reserve, 2:30 p.m.; Nov. 18 at Sussex Central (rescheduled from Nov. 12), 3:30 p.m.; Nov. 20 vs. Milford at Killens Pond State Park, 3:30 p.m.

Volleyball team wins two, suffers first loss

The Smyrna High School volleyball team defeated Dover and Sussex Academy last week but fell to Delaware Military Academy, the team’s first loss of the season.

Playing at home against Dover Nov. 10, the Eagles won 3-1 by scores of 25-18, 22-25, 25-22 and 25-17.

Individual stat leaders for Smyrna were:

Kills – Sophia Basler 24; Anna Richardson 11;

Aces – Megan Carroll 4; Hannah Osborne 2; Rachel Youngcourt 2;

Blocks – Shelby Fedele 1; Megan Carroll 1; Sophia Basler 1;

Digs – Rachel Youngcourt 15; Sophia Basler 15;

Assists – Hannah Osborne 17; Sofia Lerro 13.

At Sussex Academy Nov. 12, Smyrna won 3-0 by scores of 25-18, 25-10 and 25-22.

Statistical leaders for the Eagles were:

Kills – Sophia Basler 12; Gianna Romano 5; Anna Richardson 5;

Aces – Gabriella Davis 3; Megan Carroll 3;

Blocks – Elise Carter 3; Shelby Fedele 1; Hannah Osborne 1;

Digs – Sophia Basler 6; Anna Richardson 4;

Assists – Karalyn Osborne 8; Hannah Osborne 6.

At home Nov. 14 vs. Delaware Military Academy, the Eagles lost 3-0 by scores of 16-25, 17-25 and 24-26.

Smyrna’s stat leaders were:

Kills – Sophia Basler 10; Anna Richardson 5;

Aces – Anna Richardson 1;

Blocks – Hannah Osborne 2; Skylar Berge 1; Megan Carroll 1;

Digs – Sophia Basler 17; Hannah Osborne 9;

Assists – Sofia Lerro 10; Hannah Osborne 7.

Record: 8-1.

Next matches: Nov. 17 at Sussex Central, 5:30 p.m.; Nov. 19 home vs. Caesar Rodney, 4 p.m.; Nov. 23 home vs. Sussex Tech, final regular season match, 4 p.m.

Soccer team scores wins over Dover, Laurel

The boys soccer team defeated Dover Nov. 10, lost to Sussex Academy Nov. 12, but rebounded to shut out Laurel Nov. 14.

At Dover, the Eagles won 1-0. No stats were listed by the Sun-Times deadline.

At home vs. Sussex Academy, Smyrna fell 2-1. Dante Savage scored for the Eagles, while Shawn Mannering made 3 saves.

In the 3-0 home win over Laurel, Preston Marshall scored all three goals, while Dante Savage had two assists. Shawn Mannering made 2 saves.

Record: 5-3-1.

Next games: Nov. 17 home vs. Sussex Central, 6 p.m.; Nov. 19 at Caesar Rodney, 4 p.m.; Nov. 23 at Sussex Tech, last regular season game, 6 p.m.

Field hockey team ties Sussex Academy

Last week, the field hockey team dropped a home game to Dover 2-1 in overtime, but tied Sussex Academy on the road.

Against the Senators Nov. 10, Emily Thompson scored the goal on an assist from Dru Moffett while Brynn Rifino made 10 saves.

The Eagles tied Sussex Academy 2-2 Nov. 12. No stats were listed by the Sun-Times deadline.

Record: 1-5-2.

Next games: Nov. 17 at Sussex Central, 4 p.m.; Nov. 19 home vs. Caesar Rodney, 3 p.m.; Nov. 20 home vs. Padua, 3 p.m.; Nov. 23 home vs. Sussex Tech, final regular season game, 3 p.m.

Unified flag football team conquers Vikings

The unified flag football team defeated Cape Henlopen 47-33 at home Nov. 10 to improve to 3-0.

Next game: Nov. 17 at Caesar Rodney, final regular season game, 6 p.m.

