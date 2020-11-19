Smyrna defeats Caesar Rodney in field hockey

The Smyrna High School field hockey team won 2-1 over Caesar Rodney Nov. 19 in Smyrna.

The Eagles took a 1-0 lead in the first quarter on Emily Thompson's goal with an assist from Madison Simpson.

In the third quarter, Smyrna's Dru Moffett scored to give the Eagles a 2-0 advantage.

Caesar Rodney's Peyton Shields scored in the fourth quarter to cut Smyrna's lead to 2-1, but the Eagles held on for the win.

In goal, Smyrna's Brynn Rifino made 4 saves, while Chloe Hughes stopped 2 shots for the Riders.

Smyrna finished with the advantage in shots, 7-5, and in penalty corners, 9-7.

Records: Smyrna 3-5-2. Caesar Rodney 2-7-1.

Next games: Smyrna home vs. Sussex Tech, Nov. 23 at 3 p.m. Caesar Rodney at Polytech, Nov. 23 at 3:30 p.m.

