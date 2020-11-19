Smyrna at Milford high school football game postponed

Delaware News Desk

The high school football game between Smyrna and Milford scheduled for tonight, Thursday, Nov. 19, at Milford, has been postponed.

Milford's football game Thursday, Nov. 26 at Lake Forest has also been postponed.

"All Milford High School football program activities have been suspended until Saturday, November 28th due to a positive COVID-19 case and related exposure," said Milford School District Athletic Director Ryan Winkleblech. "Upcoming games against Smyrna on November 19th and Lake Forest on November 26th will not be played."

The other Milford fall sports haven't been affected, and their games are still on as scheduled according to buccaneers-sports.com.

Milford High School closed for in-person classes Nov. 16 due to "multiple positive covid-19 testing results," according to the school district's website. Online courses are continuing.

