Smyrna High School sports report and schedule, Nov. 23

Volleyball team defeats Sussex Central; two games canceled

The Smyrna High School volleyball team defeated Sussex Central Nov. 17, but the team’s final two regular season games have been canceled.

At Sussex Central, the Eagles won 3-1 by scores of 25-22, 22-25, 25-22 and 25-15.

Individual stat leaders for Smyrna were:

Kills – Sophia Basler 23; Anna Richardson 20;

Aces – Megan Carroll 3; Hannah Osborne 3;

Blocks – Elise Carter 2; Skylar Berge 2;

Digs – Morgan Donahue 15; Anna Richardson 14;

Assists – Hannah Osborne 17; Sofia Lerro 15.

Record: 9-1.

Next matches: Smyrna had to cancel its final two regular season matches against Caesar Rodney and Sussex Tech. The Henlopen Conference championship has been canceled due to a COVID-19 issue, according to Bud Hitchens, the conference’s executive secretary. No announcement has been made about the state tournament as of the Sun-Times newspaper deadline.

Soccer team defeats Sussex Central, Sussex Tech

The boys soccer team soared over Sussex Central Nov. 17, fell to Caesar Rodney Nov. 19 and defeated Sussex Tech Nov. 23.

Against Sussex Central, the Eagles won 3-1. Nicholas Miller scored two goals for Smyrna, and Lestath Savage Soley scored one. Georgine Class-Peters had one assist. Shawn Mannering made 6 saves.

At CR, Smyrna lost 2-0. Shawn Mannering made 6 saves.

At Sussex Tech, the Eagles won 2-1 in their final regular season game. No stats were listed by the Sun-Times deadline.

Record: 7-4-1.

Next game: Regular season complete.

Girls cross country wins two races

The girls cross country team defeated Dover and Sussex Central last week, but lost to Milford.

The Eagles defeated Dover 18-43 at Blackbird Creek Reserve Nov. 17. Smyrna’s Alyssa Young won the race in 20:31. The rest of the top five for the Eagles were Kelly Barr, 2nd, 22:28; Brenna Bowers, 4th, 23:56; Diana Perez Rangel, 5th, 24:22 and Denae Smith, 6th, 24:33.

At Sussex Central Nov. 18, the Eagles won 15-50, sweeping the top 10 places. Smyrna’s Alyssa Young placed 1st in 20:40. The rest of the top five for the Eagles were Kelly Barr, 2nd, 22:47; Brenna Bowers, 3rd, 24:01; Diana Perez Rangel, 4th, 24:24 and Audrey Price, 5th, 23:34.

The Eagles fell to Milford 30-25 Nov. 20. The top five finishers for Smyrna were Alyssa Young, 2nd, 19:53; Kelly Barr, 4th, 21:36; Brenna Bowers, 5th, 22:28; Diana Perez Rangel, 9th, 24:03 and Audrey Price, 10th, 24:42.

Record: 3-4.

Next race: Saturday, Nov. 28 at noon, Henlopen Conference Championship at Killens Pond State Park.

Boys cross country tops Dover, Sussex Central

The boys cross country team raced past Dover and Sussex Central last week, but lost to Milford.

The Eagles defeated Dover 17-46 at Blackbird Creek Reserve. Liam McGinnniss won the race for Smyrna in 18:11. The rest of the top five for the Eagles were Connor Wilson, 2nd, 18:14; Zach Cosme, 3rd, 18:56; Brett Mathis, 5th, 19:22 and Sean S, 6th, 19:45.

At Sussex Central Nov. 18, Smyrna won 22-39. Top finishers for the Eagles were Connor Wilson, 2nd, 17:48; Liam McGinnniss, 3rd, 18:28; Zach Cosme, 4th, 18:34; Ty Hunter, 6th, 19:52; Brett Mathis, 7th, 20:04.

At Milford Nov. 20, the Eagles fell 29-26. Connor Wilson won the race in 17:44. The rest of the top five for Smyrna were Liam McGinnniss, 4th, 18:34; Zach Cosme, 5th, 18:39; Brett Mathis, 9th, 19:34 and Ty Hunter, 10th, 19:46.

Record: 3-4.

Next race: Saturday, Nov. 28 at 10 a.m., Henlopen Conference Championship at Killens Pond State Park.

Field hockey team wins two games

Last week, the field hockey team defeated Sussex Central 2-0 Nov. 17, topped Caesar Rodney 2-1 Nov. 19 and lost to Sussex Tech 4-0 Nov. 23.

For the Sussex Central game, no stats were listed by the Sun-Times deadline.

In the home game vs. CR, Emily Thompson scored on an assist from Madison Simpson, and Dru Moffett scored unassisted. Brynn Rifino made 4 saves.

For the Sussex Tech game, no stats were listed by the Sun-Times deadline.

Record: 3-6-2.

Next game: End of regular season. Smyrna’s Nov. 20 game against Padua was canceled.

Unified flag football team falls to CR

The unified flag football team lost at Caesar Rodney 43-38 at home Nov. 17.

The Eagles finished the regular season with a 3-1 record.

FOOTBALL GAME POSTPONED:Smyrna at Milford high school football game postponed

MORE PHOTOS:Photo gallery from Smyrna's win over Caesar Rodney in field hockey